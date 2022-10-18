There are so many things that co-parents can do to help their child(ren) cope with their separation or divorce. I don’t say that suggesting that it will be easy. I say that, suggesting that it will be necessary.
A co-parents own uncertainty about how their separation and/or divorce is going to affect them, seems obviously normal. Now think like a child. The uncertainty they may feel, is going to be different than yours. What do you do to help?
I want to share with you a University of Missouri study, “What I Need from my Mom and Dad: A Child’s List of Wants. The list is from children who were in the middle of their parents separation or divorce.
The list of wants:
1) “I need both of you to stay involved in my life. Please write letters, make phone calls, and ask me lots of questions. When you don’t stay involved, I feel like I’m not important and that you don’t really love me.”
2) “Please stop fighting and work hard to get along with each other. Try to agree on matters related to me. When you fight about me, I think that I did something wrong and I feel guilty.”
3) “I want to love you both and enjoy the time that I spend with each of you. Please support me and the time that I spend with each of you. If you act jealous or upset, I feel like I need to take sides and love one parent more than the other.”
4) “Please communicate directly with my other parent so that I don’t have to send messages back and forth.”
5) “When talking about my other parent, please say only nice things, or don’t say anything at all. When you say mean, unkind things about my other parent, I feel like you are expecting me to take your side.”
6) “Please remember that I want both of you to be a part of my life. I count on my mom and dad to raise me, to teach me what is important, and to help me when I have problems”. Source: University of Missouri.
Out of the mouths of babes, right?
My opinion about this list presented by children, is that there is nothing from the list that seems to be unreasonable, or that can’t be done for the child(ren). It happens by using the co-parenting tools that I have shared, most importantly making a choice to co-parent differently moving forward and letting your child(ren) see that although separation and divorce are difficult, it does not have to exhibit poor behavior from the two people that your child(ren) look up to.
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
