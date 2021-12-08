KENDALLVILLE — A downtown Kendallville law office will more than double its footprint as it prepares to move up the block a few doors into a different building.
At Wednesday morning's Kendallville Redevelopment Commission meeting — a meeting that didn't happen because the board couldn't didn't have a quorum of its members present in order to officially conduct business — the two member there did hear from Linda Zabona-Wooster, who spoke briefly about an upcoming move.
Zabona-Wooster said she is in the process of purchasing the Nu U Salon and Spa building at 208 S. Main St. and in January will move the Emerick, Diggins & Zabona law office three doors north from its current home at 218 S. Main Street.
The move would give the law office more than double the square footage. The current building has 1,420 square feet on its first floor — it's one of the narrowest storefronts in downtown — as compared to 3,434 square feet on the first floor at 208 S. Main St.
The 218 S. Main St. building is owned by Dan Diggins and Zabona-Wooster said she's been renting there for about 10 years.
Nu U opened at 208 S. Main St. in February 2012.
"We're all moving. It's all the same business, we're just moving," she said.
As part of the move, Zabona-Wooster is planning to upgrade the new location by removing the Nu U awning and replacing it as well as doing some other aesthetic upgrades to the building. The structure also needs some roof repairs, gutters and fastenings.
Zabona-Wooster said navigating some different grant programs including the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, which will cover 85% of the cost for a 15% match from the owner; the redevelopment commission's 50/50 facade grant; and the commission's new downtown marketing grant good for up to $500; has been a little difficult, but she's working it out.
