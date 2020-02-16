25 years ago
• On July 1 — his 63rd birthday — Doyle Igney plans to wipe the cobwebs off his fishing pole and begin to enjoy an old hobby again. The 33-year veteran East Noble educator — the assistant superintendent since 1978 — announced his retirement at the school board meeting. It was accepted with regret from the board.
