AUBURN — Lakewood Park is in the year 1 AC. That’s after Chloe.
Chloe Jolloff has moved on after rewriting much of the Panthers’ girls basketball record book in her four years at the school, and new coach Jared Estep will look to build with a largely young group.
“We have big shoes to fill. We have a lot of girls, especially in the sophomore class, who are talented and have a lot of potential,” Estep said.
He said the process of becoming the Panthers’ coach has gone well.
“We all fit together pretty well and it’s been a pretty fun environment. They work hard,” Estep said.
Guard Frannie Talarico returns as perhaps the most experienced player, seeing time in all three of her varsity seasons so far. She’s one of only two seniors for the Panthers. Sam Hartz is the other.
The Panthers are banking on some size and athleticism in the lower grades to form a competitive unit.
“We’re pretty athletic, now we just have to put it all together,” Estep said. “Learning a new system, and playing without Chloe. It might take some time, but we’ve got a pretty good group overall.”
Rather than having one featured scorer, the Panthers hope to have several threats on offense.
“We have 4-6 girls who can be that person on any given night,” said Estep. “We’re pretty balanced. I think we’ll have different nights where different girls can get hot.”
Estep wants a team that’s tough on defense.
“I want us to play hard,” he said. “I want us to be a hard-nosed team that gets after it on defense, and create turnovers and be fast. We have a really great group of guards.
“We have a lot of fast guards who like to score, so I want us to be a team that can run.”
He hopes to use that quickness to pressure opponents, but limiting fouls will be a key.
“We’re going to try to play man-to-man if we can stay out of foul trouble. We’ve got some girls who like to reach and gamble right now.”
The Panthers will likely need time to come together as the team they can be.
“Focus every day. We’ve got a young group,” Estep said. “They’ll have to handle adversity, growing in that way and bouncing back.
“Early on, we might take some bumps and bruises. We’ve got to respond to that and play hard every night, and we’ll be OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.