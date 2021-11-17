Judicial boundaries off
ANGOLA — Due to a reporter’s error, the boundaries for the proposed Steuben County judicial center were incorrect in Wednesday’s Herald Republican.
The proposed judicial center will be built on county-owned land bordered by South Street on the north, Washington Street on the east, Wall Street on the south and Martha Street on the west.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
