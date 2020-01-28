MONROEVILLE — After three attempts in 2019 to play Heritage the Angola boys basketball team made the trip to Monroeville on Tuesday night.
The three scheduled games in 2019 were called because of weather and the President’s Day holiday.
The Hornets held on to win 30-28 as a shot at the buzzer by Heritage freshman Luke Saylor rimmed out.
The Hornets dominated the first half leading 20-8 at half. Angola held a 15 point lead before Heritage clawed their way back into the game led by Saylor’s game high 14 points.
The Patroits got within a single point as time clicked under a minute in the game, holding the Hornets to just 10 points in the half. Angola only scored three points in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets were led by Joel Knox with 12 points followed by Dyer Ball with 10, Max Hamilton with 6 and Brian Parrish with 2.
The Hornets will host Hamilton on Friday night.
