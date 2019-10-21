CONVERSE — The No. 12 Leo boys soccer team pulled off a huge upset of No. 7 Western (19-2) during Saturday’s Class 2A Oak Hill regional. The Lions (16-2-1) defeated the Panthers 5-1 for the school’s first ever regional championship.
The Lions put Western on thin ice early on, with freshman Alex McKinney opening up the scoring off a fourth minute goal. Parker Bonin proceeded to score a pair of goals for the Lions to put them up 3-0 at the 30-minute mark.
Ray Weigt scored for the Panthers with seven minutes left in the first half, but the Lions sealed the win with two more goals in the final 15 minutes of the game.
Leo made it to Saturday’s championship with a 3-0 win over No. 8 Manchester (18-1).
The Lions will prepare to take on No. 13 South Bend Saint Joseph (13-6-2) at the Indians’ home semi-state championship. Saint Joseph defeated No. 19 West Lafayette (14-4-3) 4-0 at Mishawaka Marian on Saturday.
