High fives to St. Martin’s Healthcare of Garrett for earning a Gold Rating from the NAFC Quality Standards Program. They were selected because of the policies, programs and procedures in place at the clinic. The award highlights St. Martin's commitment to providing quality care. The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure that medically under-served patients receive quality care. Tammy Stafford has headed St. Martin's for 15 years. St. Martin's goal is to help maintain the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual health of the community.

