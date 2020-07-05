High fives to St. Martin’s Healthcare of Garrett for earning a Gold Rating from the NAFC Quality Standards Program. They were selected because of the policies, programs and procedures in place at the clinic. The award highlights St. Martin's commitment to providing quality care. The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure that medically under-served patients receive quality care. Tammy Stafford has headed St. Martin's for 15 years. St. Martin's goal is to help maintain the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual health of the community.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn’s classic car festival canceled
- Indiana will move to 'Stage 4.5' Saturday
- Suspect arrested in St. Joe stabbing
- Silgan Plastics employee retires after 62 years
- Bosch plans large expansion in Albion
- Adult drowns at sandbar near Pokagon State Park
- Noble County retakes lead for most COVID-19 cases
- Central Noble's valedictorian and salutatorian look to make an impact after college.
- Shipe resigns from County Council
- Northeast Indiana coming out of COVID-19 surge
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Brain should be monitored during, after COVID-19
- Loss of beloved grandmother leaves void in family's hearts
- How to relax with the Yoders on Sunday
- Struggling with grief? GriefShare helps people live with loss
- Photo was an inappropriate way to portray how police work
- Be happy, be well, be grateful
- Pastors issue a call to turn away from the evil of racism
- Ply builder with questions ... and then maybe pie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.