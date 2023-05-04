PREP BOYS GOLF
Central Noble and Westview at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
DeKalb at Bishop Luers, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Angola at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Westview at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Northrop, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Snider, 5:15 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Northeast 8 Conference Meet at New Haven, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Antwerp (Ohio) Invitational, 5 p.m.
Girls, Central Noble, Fremont, Hamilton, Lakeland, Lakewood Park and Prairie Heights at Westview Invitational, 5 p.m.
Boys, Central Noble, Fremont and Hamilton, Lakewood Park, Prairie Heights, Blackhawk Christian and Sturgis (Mich.) at Lakeland Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
Unified, Central Noble at Goshen Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Eastside at Edgerton (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Fremont at Edon (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Angola at Concordia, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Southwood, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Jimtown at Westview, DH, 5 p.m.
Carroll at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Huntington North at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Concordia at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside JV at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Edon (Ohio), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
MIAA Outdoor Championships at Olivet College, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hope at Trine, DH, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Kalamazoo, DH, 3 p.m.
