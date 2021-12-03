About 15 years ago the Rev. Mike Ingo of Virginia, wrote me with a story involving his daughter, Hannah, 5. They were talking about how Santa got his job, and Hannah said, “He saw it in the newspaper!”
The only thing we know for sure is that Santa has had his job for many generations — maybe even before the first newspapers.
Some families have photos of Santa through the generations. Thank you to Vicki Inniger of Kendallville who shared three generations of Santa photos: her husband Fred (now age 77), Vicki (now age 72), their son Brian (now age 40) and their two granddaughters, Emily (now age 10) and Mary (now age 7).
I welcome other readers to send pictures of themselves and/or their descendants with Santa for use with this column. Please do not mail me original photos — just take a picture of your photo(s) from the past and email the photo or photos to me. I don’t want to risk any original photos being lost in the mail. Please make sure you get a reply from me regarding your email so that you know I got it.
I have a prize for the best Santa photo submitted and the oldest photo submitted! (Remember, please do not mail original photos.) My email address is ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
+++
Right before bed time, Oliver, 3, was eating yogurt and oatmeal. It had been a good day. His mother, Catherine, asked, “Oliver, are you happy?” He replied, “Yes! My brain is saying yum yum!” — Catherine of Santiago, Chile
+++
Vi was driving and she overheard this conversation involving two very young grandchildren in the back seat. Grandchild No. 1: “Can I have some?” Grandchild No. 2: “OK, a sip. But not more than two gallons!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother) of Wawaka
+++
This is a story from quite a while back. Julia told her two young daughters to do something like “Get in there and get your bedroom cleaned.” Or “Your beds need to be made now.” (Or maybe both.) One of the little girls said, “Stop yelling at us!” Julia replied, “I’m not yelling at you. I’m just telling you something you don’t want to hear!” — Julia Nixon of Kendallville
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Please share this column with others. Thank you!
