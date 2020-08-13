BUTLER — The 2019 Eastside football team captured the first sectional championship in the history of the program.
This isn’t the time to be satisfied, however, according to fourth-year head coach Todd Mason.
“Expectations are high. We’re asking a lot out of our kids and I’m asking a lot out of our staff,” he said. “With expectations comes a lot of hard work, and we’ve got to do that in order to build on the success we had a year ago.”
Mason said he has watched the game tape of the regional contest with Eastbrook so many times he can’t count.
The Blazers grabbed a first-quarter lead in the regional game against the Panthers before the hosts took control. Eastbrook advanced to the Class 2A state championship game for the third time in four seasons.
That’s where Mason wants his Eastside team to be.
“We’ve talked about Eastbrook every day; I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It’s going to be an opportunity for us to not only develop us as a perennial conference contender, a perennial sectional contender, and the next step, obviously, is once you get to regionals, you’re two steps away from making it to the show.
“The one thing they learned (about playing Eastbrook) is the speed and complexity of a perennial power team is something we’ve got to get better at,” the Blazer coach said.
“We start off hot in that first quarter. We’re going down, we’re marching, we’re making defensive stops, and we make one mistake, and the wheels just flew off.
“We’ve got to become a more mature team that if something bad happens, we can overcome it,” Mason said. “I think they will.”
Eastside will need to replace middle linebacker Carson Evers as well as offensive linemen Troy Kessler and Chase Leeper, but most of the key places are in place.
“We were a sophomore, junior-dominated group a year ago, and they’re all back,” he said. “Within three days of practice, we had our entire passing game in. They retained a lot of information from last year.
“We’ve added some things and they picked that up really quickly, but if you think our goal is to just win a sectional title again and that’s it, you’re crazy,” Mason said. “We want to continue to build (that) a sectional championship is an expectation rather than a hurrah thing.
“As we continue, we’ve been talking a lot about getting each player to the best they can be so we can take that next step.”
The experience of last year and some of the team’s players already losing a spring sports season should drive home the importance of making every day, every play and every game count.
“The biggest lesson we have learned is you’ve got no time to celebrate successes,” Mason said. “They’re not given to you. COVID-19’s been a big thing to show that to kids because a lot of our kids lost their spring sports season. It’s just gone.
“You’ve got to make every opportunity count,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about winning the day.
“I can’t guarantee you we’re going to play football, but we can win today and get better at what we do today.”
Mason has been impressed by how his players have prepared for workouts at the start of the football season.
“COVID-19 has put a damper on everything, but I will say I am extremely proud of how our guys have handled it,” he stated. “They came back from a long break for the most part in shape. They’re focused, they’re excited about football.
“Their willingness to build on the success from last year has been very apparent,” Mason said. “Our attendance has been awesome and our focus has been awesome.
“If COVID doesn’t take away our season, we’re looking for some good things out of this group.”
