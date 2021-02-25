Family fun with firefighters

Children tried out their firefighter skills during the annual Party in the Park Kids and Family Fun Day sponsored by the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department.

 Dave Kurtz

Corunna at a Glance

Population: 256

Government: Town council and clerk-treasurer

Police: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

Fire: Corunna Volunteer Fire Department

Utilities: Water & Sanitary Sewer Services: Town of Corunna Electric: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.

Education: DeKalb Central United School District

Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn; Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 102 N. Bridge St. P: 281-2911

Police: A: 215 E. 8th St., Auburn P: 925-3365

Fire: A: 1111 U.S. 6 P: 281-2271

Post Office: Hours: M-F 7:30-11:30 a.m., Sat 8-10 a.m. A: 104 N. Bridge St. P: 281-2561

Compost site: 2318 C.R. 36-A, Auburn

