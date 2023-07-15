14th annual Balloons Aloft draws large crowds to Angola
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Tourism Bureau welcomed the public to the 14th annual Angola Balloons Aloft July 7-8.
Paid helicopter rides, a kids fun zone, food vendors, free archery tag and a fun flight kept spirits up as the masses eagerly awaited the twilight illumination.
Tractors from the Steuben County Antique Power Association also lined Angola High School’s parking lot for audience members to view.
With 34 pilots and 35 balloons, Steuben County’s sky was filled with unique shapes and colorful patterns over the weekend.
Community-leading brothers die within hours of each other
STROH — Two leaders in the business and agriculture communities in LaGrange and Steuben counties, brothers Miles and Jim Perkins, died within hours of one another on Sunday.
Both were leaders in the Stroh, Prairie Heights and LaGrange and Steuben counties communities, providing leadership, governance and philanthropic guidance.
Both men, who were from Stroh, served on the board of directors of Farmers State Bank and were community leaders in many endeavors. Miles was a longtime president of the bank that the Perkins family helped launch in the early part of the 20th century.
Miles Perkins, 88, became president of Farmers State in 1976, a role he served in until his retirement in 2000. He joined the board of directors in 1971 and served as chair many years, retiring in 2010, marking 56 years in banking in LaGrange County.
Jim Perkins, 86, was the owner of Stroh Farm Supply. In 1958 he started farming after his return the year prior from serving in the U.S. Navy. When his sons joined him in the farm operation in 1982, the farm was named Perkins Twin Creek Farms.
DeKalb Central board regrouping, considering alternate plan
WATERLOO — After voting not to proceed with a $20.87 million bond issue for facilities upgrades in June, the DeKalb Central school board is regrouping and shifting to consider an alternate plan.
The board conducted a work session Monday night and discussed its options for funding and elements that members want to see included in facilities upgrades.
After more than two hours of discussion, the board provided guidance to the administration to draw up a plan for a $12.5 million bond.
Board president Greg Lantz clarified that while the board has not agreed to anything at this time, it has provided guidance for creating a plan.
In coming up with a plan, Superintendent Steve Teders and interim chief financial officer Brandon Penrod will focus on projects that scored 4.7 to 5 on a priority ranking, with 5 being the maximum, Teders said after Monday’s work session.
Lantz said he believes the board should address the safety and infrastructure items first, and the vast majority of those items fall into the 4.7-5.0 category.
In addition, Lantz explained, there is about $1.5 million remaining from the DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School 2021 bonds and those funds are available now and can be put to use at the middle school.
There is also about $330,000 remaining from the J.R. Watson cafeteria and courtyard bond and those funds are also readily available and can be used to address needs for that facility, Lantz explained.
The administrative team also has identified approximately $2.1 million in current operational fund dollars that can be used for maintenance items as well, he said.
“That will put the total to approximately $16.5 million to address facility upgrades while allowing the admin team and board to work through a strategic plan to address all facility needs and create a roadmap for the future,” Lantz said.
Proposed Angola zoning change draws large crowd
ANGOLA — The rezoning decision for a 40-acre parcel of land from agricultural to high impact is currently in the hands of the Angola Common Council.
Although the council doesn’t meet until Monday, the property became the primary discussion during Angola Plan Commission’s July 10 meeting.
Matt Bertsch, Bertsch-Frank and Associates of Fort Wayne, and Todd Fredrick, property owner, said there are no immediate plans to build a concrete batch plant on the parcel and that they were planning for the future.
The move of the plant is dependent on if Speedway Redimix (affiliated with Primco) loses its current lease under Heidelberg Materials, Aggregates.
“There’s some funny language in there (the lease), there is sand and gravel underneath where our plant is,” Fredrick said. “We could see that we could be pushed out by the big companies.”
The Plan Commission heard comments from about a dozen people about issues and questions including environmental impact, increased traffic, economic value and board transparency. The majority of comments involved concerns for rezoning the land and not necessarily subdividing the lot in two.
Tony Isa, owner of Scoops Ice Cream and a County Councilman, said extra-territorial jurisdiction is strategic planning and the future of Angola, not to be taken lightly,” Isa said. “Land locking yourself is very dangerous by putting that industrial there instead of residential or something to the nature of commercial.”
“The benefit to Angola is to have a second concrete plant as the town continues to grow. It’s also important to offer competition to keep the prices in check so that would be the economic benefit,” Bertsch said.
Consideration for rezoning the property from agricultural to high impact is headed to Common Council for its first reading during their Monday meeting at 7 p.m.
Wolcottville man faces eight felony charges
LAGRANGE — A Wolcottville man who had been originally arrested July 8 on drug-related allegations was officially charged with eight felonies Tuesday in LaGrange Circuit Court.
Scotty L. Miller, 43, of the 6100 block of South C.R. 530E, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
If convicted of a Level 2 felony, Miller could face 10-30 years in prison, with the advisory sentence being 17 1/2 years.
At 5:45 p.m. July 8, officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and Wolcottville Police Department served a search warrant at an address in the 7000 block of South C.R. 1100E, LaGrange.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, acting on a tip, officers had initially gone to the location looking for a wanted felon. A man, later identified as Miller, refused to exit a camper at that location.
With the assistance of LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Ryker, Miller was taken into custody.
Evidence at the scene led officers to apply for and execute a search warrant which led to the alleged discovery of multiple illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, psyilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms).
Fremont woman dies in house fire
FREMONT — A 30-year-old woman who died in a July 7 house fire in Fremont has been identified as Kylie Davenport, according to our news partner, WANE 15.
The Steuben County Coroner confirmed to WANE 15 that Davenport died in the fire that morning. WANE stated the coroner said there were three others in the home who made it out.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 9100 block of East 200N just before 4:30 a.m. July 7. Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security said the investigation is ongoing, WANE reported.
