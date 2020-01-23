About
Enrollment: 3,564
Website: www.eastnoble.net
District: Wayne Township, Orange Township, Allen Township and Swan Township
Superintendent: Ann Linson
Assistant Superintendent: Becca Lamon
Board Members: Dan Beall, Barbara Babcock, Kara Hand, Denise Holbrook, John Wicker, Jen Blackman and Brent Durbin
Contact
Central Office
P: 347-2502
A: 126 W. Rush St., Kendallville
South Side Elementary (K-5)
Phone: 349-2200
Address: 1350 S. Sherman St., Kendallville
Principal: Jeff Harper
North Side Elementary (K-5)
Phone: 347-1354
Address: 302 E. Harding St., Kendallville
Principal: Stephanie Leasure
Avilla Elementary (K-5)
Phone: 897-2301
Address: 200 W. Washington St., Avilla
Principal: Dave Pine
Rome City School
Phone: 854-3241
Address: 400 Jefferson St., Rome City
Principal: Heather Green
Wayne Center Elementary
Phone: 347-2548
Address: 1231 E. Appleman Road, Kendallville
Principal: Jaime Carroll
East Noble Middle School (6-8)
Phone: 347-0100
Address: 415 Drake Road, Kendallville
Principal: Andy Deming
East Noble High School (9-12)
Phone: 347-2032
Address: 901 S. Garden St., Kendallville
Principal: Kathy Longenbaugh
East Noble Alternative Learning Center
Phone: 349-0814
Address: 702 Dowling St., Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.