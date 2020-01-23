About

Enrollment: 3,564

Website: www.eastnoble.net

District: Wayne Township, Orange Township, Allen Township and Swan Township

Superintendent: Ann Linson

Assistant Superintendent: Becca Lamon

Board Members: Dan Beall, Barbara Babcock, Kara Hand, Denise Holbrook, John Wicker, Jen Blackman and Brent Durbin

Contact

Central Office

P: 347-2502

A: 126 W. Rush St., Kendallville

South Side Elementary (K-5)

Phone: 349-2200

Address: 1350 S. Sherman St., Kendallville

Principal: Jeff Harper

North Side Elementary (K-5)

Phone: 347-1354

Address: 302 E. Harding St., Kendallville

Principal: Stephanie Leasure

Avilla Elementary (K-5)

Phone: 897-2301

Address: 200 W. Washington St., Avilla

Principal: Dave Pine

Rome City School

Phone: 854-3241

Address: 400 Jefferson St., Rome City

Principal: Heather Green

Wayne Center Elementary

Phone: 347-2548

Address: 1231 E. Appleman Road, Kendallville

Principal: Jaime Carroll

East Noble Middle School (6-8)

Phone: 347-0100

Address: 415 Drake Road, Kendallville

Principal: Andy Deming

East Noble High School (9-12)

Phone: 347-2032

Address: 901 S. Garden St., Kendallville

Principal: Kathy Longenbaugh

East Noble Alternative Learning Center

Phone: 349-0814

Address: 702 Dowling St., Kendallville

