Q — I have a summer cottage on Lake James and every spring when we open the cottage there are several small items that need addressed and we are not handy to do them ourselves. How is the best way to get these items fixed with a local contractor? We struggle to find a contractor. What is the best way to get a return phone call?
Rose on Lake James
A — Rose, that is an age-old question and one that is not easy to answer. Generally, the best answer is to start early by making phone calls and be patient on receiving return calls. Sometimes when we receive these calls, we are already behind on returning new job calls so it will take a couple days before you get a return call. Also, if you do not get a timely call back, call them back in a few days to let them know you are serious and not just kicking tires and getting quotes.
It is about making a relationship with a local contractor and doing what you can to facilitate the work that needs done. We always prioritize customers that we have worked for in the past because we have experience with them. And yes, there are past customers that we will not go back out to their homes either; they short paid the last time or were unrealistic with expectations and believe me we do everything to make happy customers. Most construction companies are currently working on a project and have another one to start once this one is done; so you may not get a return call, and some contractors are just not set up to do service type work.
It does take some work on your part by making a good list of things that you want taken care of starting with the highest priority. It requires you to go to the lumber company and make selections and decisions. We have people that we do spring work for every year, they send us a list of what needs addressed and what their timeline is, and we work it in when we have free time available. Sometimes we do not get to everything on their list the first time and these items get taken care of the next time. Also, a problem can be when we get calls from homeowners wanting an estimate for the work that they want done. Most service work is done on a cost-plus basis, another words, time, and materials. Service work usually averages above $55 an hour for a well-tooled carpenter or handyman so be prepared and if your expectations are $30 an hour because of your perception of value your search will be limited to friends and family. Sometimes people do not have a clear handle of what they want to have done or have a grand plan for a remodel combined in their list. Larger remodels require planning and selections; it is not easy to bid these projects and requires time and energy. If you are looking only to get minor painting or repairs done you can also go to a local lumber company or paint store and get names and numbers for a handyman that shops there and you can possibly find someone that does not have anything to do next week; but beware you are taking a chance hiring that way.
