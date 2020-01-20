Courtney Winget graduates from Trine
ANGOLA — Courtney Winget, of Churubusco, was among the TrineOnline students who completed their degrees at the end of Trine University’s Fall 2019 semester.
Winget earned a bachelor of science degree, majoring in psychology.
TrineOnline allows students to complete associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees at their own pace, in a convenient online setting. For more information, visit trine.edu/online.
Shively named to Dean’s List
Also at Trine, Luke Shively, of Churubusco, a student on Trine University’s main campus, earned Dean’s List recognition for the Fall 2019 term.
Shively is majoring in civil engineering.
To earn Dean’s List honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
