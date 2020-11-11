An estimated 60-70 percent of all Hoosier Veterans do not receive their VA entitled benefits, according to DeKalb County Veterans Service Officer Travis Holcomb.
The DeKalb County Veterans Service Office is free of charge and is here to assist all Veterans and their family members with their VA entitled benefits.
These benefits include VA disability compensation, Veterans and Widows pensions, education benefits, aid and attendance for assisted living and nursing home care, funeral and burial expenses, gravesite memorials, VA Healthcare, notary services, claim appeals, Veteran’s property tax deductions, specialty license plates, reduced fees for hunting and fishing licenses, VA healthcare, VA travel pay, and allowances for adaptive housing/automotive needs.
The DeKalb County VSO maintains a network of local and regional Veteran support services with nonprofit organizations, donors, support groups, and volunteers.
The DeKalb VSO team attends regular training, conferences and meetings to stay updated and connected with the latest VA and Veteran related policies, laws, and regulations. The DeKalb County VSO is nationally accredited through the American Legion, and we have over 32 years of combined VA and military experience to assist Veterans and their families with their needs.
The DeKalb County Veterans Service Office thanks all Veterans for their service and sacrifice to our county.
For more information, contact DeKalb County Veteran’s Service Officer Travis Holcomb, 220 E. Seventh St., Suite 120, Auburn, phone 925-0131 or email at tholcomb@co.dekalb.in.us. For information on your County Veterans Service Office visit www.in.gov/dva/
