ANGOLA — A race has developed for a Republican nomination for an additional seat on the Steuben County Council.
The District 1 seat being vacated by Councilman Jim Getz now has two people running, including Landon K. Brown, Lake Pleasant, who filed his candidacy on Thursday.
He will be facing Christina Cress, Fremont, who was one of the early filers, who turned in her paperwork for her candidacy on Jan. 10.
That comes on the heels of a first race forming when retired county employee Frank Charlton (building and planning then parks), filed his candidacy for the District 4 seat that is currently held by Tony Isa. Isa is in the start of his second year in office after he was caucused in to his seat in December 2020 after the previous office holder, Wil Howard, was elected to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners during the general election that year.
District 2 incumbent Rick Shipe and District 3 incumbent Ruth Beer are so far unopposed for nomination.
Getz, Lake George, vacated the District 1 seat in order to run for the Republican nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. He is being challenged by Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who works for the county building department.
The council races join to two races for county offices — county commissioner and county auditor.
The auditor’s race finds two members of the auditor’s staff, Kelli Wilder-Johnson, chief deputy and administrative assistant to the commissioners, running against Brittany K. (Maxton) Bacon, payroll clerk.
The seat is open this election because Auditor Kim Meyers can’t run again due to state term limits.
The list of candidates for Republican state convention keeps growing. There are 16 candidates for Steuben County’s allotment of 12 state convention delegate seats.
Here are the convention candidates:
Terry Appell, Donald Bowman, Seirra Bowman, Tony Culver, Tony Isa, Desi Isa, David Martin, Lynn Routsong, Jennifer Sharkey, Karen Shelton, Ken Shelton, Rick Shipe, Donald Shively, Theresa Steele, Dennis Zent, Wendy Zent
Other activity has come with township filings
Here are the township filings.
Trustees
• Richland Township has developed a race between Barbara Cleverly and Samantha Nicely.
• Jamestown Trustee, Angela Corcimiglia
• Millgrove Township Trustee, Charles Clark
• Pleasant Township Trustee, Lesli Hall
• Salem Township Trustee, Marcia Boots-Helmuth
• Otsego Township Trustee, Kim Kepler
• York Township Trustee Linda Bidlack
• Steuben Township Trustee Ralph Kugler
• Scott Township Trustee Thane Knox
Advisory boards
• Steuben: Violet Ritter, Steven Anstett, Mark White
• Millgrove: Laurie Marsonek, Wesley McCrea, Linda McCrea
• Otseto: Trenton Knox, Tyson Knox
• Jamestown: Teri Steele, James Moring, Gail Balliet
• Salem: Norman Pfafman
• Scott: Dale Chard
• Pleasant: Tony Culver, Dareen McClelland
• York: David Somerlott, Irene Thompson
(Three people are elected to the township advisory boards.)
Steuben County
Recorder Linda Myers is also at the end of her second, four-year term in office. Dani Lou Parrish, who preceded Myers in office for two terms (2007-2014), has filed her candidacy.
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, seeking a third term
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, seeking a second term
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, seeking a second term
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, seeking a second term
State Representative
• Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who is a seeking another term in District 52, which will cover four townships in Steuben County. Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, has yet to file his candidacy for District 51. His new district will cover 8 townships in Steuben County and all of LaGrange County. Zent has told The Herald Republican that he intends to file for reelection.
Other local offices up for election, along with the current office holder, are as follows (unless noted, all are Republicans; schools are nonpartisan):
Steuben County
• Steuben County Surveyor Alexander Steele is the lone office holder yet to file
Towns
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander;
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Brent Schlosser
Fremont
• Town Councilman Barry Wilcox has filed for reelection while Lon Keyes, Democrat, has yet to file
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner; District 4, Steve Blum
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders has filed for reelection
• Town Council, Robin Sears, Lance Brodock and Connie Boocher, Democrat
Offices Elected in the primary
• State Convention Delegates (at large): Democratic, seven; Republican, 12 (see above)
• Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Offices Elected in the general
• Fremont School Board: District 2, Gary Baker; District 3 Kimberly Bennett and Heather Reetz; At-Large, Anna Creager
• Hamilton School Board: District 1 (DeKalb) Lee Stoy; District 3, Stacy Oberlin; At-Large, April Holden
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: District 1, Kevin Beard; District 2, Brad Gardner; District 3, Scott Poor
• Prairie Heights School Board: Milford, Kirk Perkins; Millgrove, Brooke German
