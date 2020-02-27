Auburn at a Glance
Population: 13,391
City government website: ci.auburn.in.us
Government: Mayor Mike Ley; Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller, Auburn Common Council members: James Finchum, Dennis Ketzenberger, Dennis “Matthew” Kruse, Wayne Madden, Michael Walter, Michael Watson, Kevin Webb
Police: Auburn Police Department
Fire: Auburn Fire Department
Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital
Utilities: Water & Sewer: City of Auburn; Electric: Auburn Electric Utility; Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.; Telephone and Internet: AT&T, Mediacom, Auburn Essential Services
Education: DeKalb Central United School District, Lakewood Park Christian School
Major Parks: Eckhart Park, Rieke Park, Thomas Park, Memorial Park, Smith Acres Park, Don Lash Park
Attractions: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, National Auto and Truck Museum, Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Kruse Plaza
Events: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, RM Sotheby’s car auctions, Worldwide Auctioneers car auction, July 5 Fireworks, monthly summer cruise-ins, Christmas Parade
Important Numbers & Addresses
City Hall: A: 210 S. Cedar St. P: 925-1500
Courthouse: A: 100 S. Main St. Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Police: A: 210 S. Cedar St. P: 920-3200
Fire: A: Station 1 at 4553 C.R. 35; Station 2 at 902 S. Grandstaff Drive P: 925-8255
Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St.
Post Office: Hours: M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m., SA 8 a.m.-noon A: 201 S. Jackson St. P: 925-4760
Library: Eckhart Public Library P: 925-2414 603 S. Jackson St. main library is expected to reopen this year after renovation. William H. Willennar Genealogy Center A: 700 S. Jackson St. Teen Library A: 705 S. Jackson St. Willennar Administrative Annex A: 212 W. 12th St.
Recycling Center: East Ensley Avenue extended, Auburn
Compost site: 2318 County Road 36-A, Auburn.
Meetings
Common Council: 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m., 206 E. 9th St.
Board of Public Works and Safety: 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month at 9 a.m., 206 E. 9th St.
Plan Commission: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Board of Zoning Appeals: 4th Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. when needed, 206 E. 9th St.
Parks and Recreation Board: 4th Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in Rieke Park Lodge, 1600 N. Indiana Ave.
