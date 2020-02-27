Extended Rieke Park Trail

Daniel Bennett and Tammy Bennett of Auburn ride bicycles on the newly extended Rieke Park trail. Built in the fall of 2019, the new section of trail wraps around the park’s pond and connects to the YMCA of DeKalb County soccer complex west of the park.

 Dave Kurtz

Auburn at a Glance

Population: 13,391

City government website: ci.auburn.in.us

Government: Mayor Mike Ley; Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller, Auburn Common Council members: James Finchum, Dennis Ketzenberger, Dennis “Matthew” Kruse, Wayne Madden, Michael Walter, Michael Watson, Kevin Webb

Police: Auburn Police Department

Fire: Auburn Fire Department

Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital

Utilities: Water & Sewer: City of Auburn; Electric: Auburn Electric Utility; Natural Gas: Northern Indiana Public Service Co.; Telephone and Internet: AT&T, Mediacom, Auburn Essential Services

Education: DeKalb Central United School District, Lakewood Park Christian School

Major Parks: Eckhart Park, Rieke Park, Thomas Park, Memorial Park, Smith Acres Park, Don Lash Park

Attractions: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, National Auto and Truck Museum, Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Kruse Plaza

Events: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, RM Sotheby’s car auctions, Worldwide Auctioneers car auction, July 5 Fireworks, monthly summer cruise-ins, Christmas Parade

Important Numbers & Addresses

City Hall: A: 210 S. Cedar St. P: 925-1500

Courthouse: A: 100 S. Main St. Hours: M-F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Police: A: 210 S. Cedar St. P: 920-3200

Fire: A: Station 1 at 4553 C.R. 35; Station 2 at 902 S. Grandstaff Drive P: 925-8255

Health: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St.

Post Office: Hours: M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m., SA 8 a.m.-noon A: 201 S. Jackson St. P: 925-4760

Library: Eckhart Public Library P: 925-2414 603 S. Jackson St. main library is expected to reopen this year after renovation. William H. Willennar Genealogy Center A: 700 S. Jackson St. Teen Library A: 705 S. Jackson St. Willennar Administrative Annex A: 212 W. 12th St.

Recycling Center: East Ensley Avenue extended, Auburn

Compost site: 2318 County Road 36-A, Auburn.

Meetings

Common Council: 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m., 206 E. 9th St.

Board of Public Works and Safety: 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month at 9 a.m., 206 E. 9th St.

Plan Commission: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Board of Zoning Appeals: 4th Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. when needed, 206 E. 9th St.

Parks and Recreation Board: 4th Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in Rieke Park Lodge, 1600 N. Indiana Ave.

