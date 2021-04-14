Prep Softball
Blazers defeat No. 14 Starfires
BUTLER — Host Eastside did all of its scoring in two innings, and pitcher Josie Richman tossed a complete game as the Blazers defeated Class 2A No. 14 South Adams 9-2 at Butler Wednesday.
Richman allowed nine hits, struck out five and walked three.
Eight different players had hits as Eastside banged out 11 hits for the game.
Grace McClain, Faith McClain and Skyelar Kessler picked up two hits each for Eastside (8-0).
Faith McClain and Jayci Kitchen drove in two runs each.
Faith McClain had a triple. Kessler, Kitchen and Grace McClain picked up doubles.
Richman, Mataya Bireley, Grace Kreischer and Brooke Pittman picked up singles.
Eastside visits Fremont today.
West Noble 18, Whitko 9
In Ligonier, the Chargers stayed unbeaten on the season an impressive win over Class 2A No. 6 Whitko.
Class 3A No. 20 West Noble travels to Prairie Heights tonight.
Prep Baseball
Churubusco outscores Canterbury
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated Canterbury 15-10 on Wednesday.
Evan Snyder had three hits and two runs batted in to lead the Eagles. Wyatt Marks drew three walks. Cal Ostrowski struck out five in three innings pitched.
Prep Girls Tennis East Noble defeats West Noble
LIGONIER — The Knights picked up their second win in as many nights after a 5-0 win over West Noble Wednesday.
East Noble overwhelmed West Noble and won every match in straight sets with very few games lost.
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynheir (EN) def. Avery Kruger (WN) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Tara Gross (WN) 6-0, 6-1. 3. Dorothy Tipton (EN) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kayla Desper/Jalyn Baxter (EN) def. Isabella Bartlett/Natalie Flores (WN) 6-0, 6-2. 2. Kasi Shire/Kya Mosley (EN) def. Angela Pena/Lillia Herrera (WN) 6-0, 6-1.
Prep Boys Golf Hornet open with win
FORT WAYNE — Angola started its season with a 172-192 win over Snider Wednesday.
Aiden Koch was the lowest scorer for the Hornets at 41, followed by Walker Blaschak and AJ Hersel each at 42.
Mason Gruner shot a 47, and Gage Hankey carded a 49.
College Lacrosse Hornets best Trine women
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s lacrosse team lost to Kalamazoo 22-15 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Wednesday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Hornets (5-7, 2-4 MIAA) led 14-8 at the half.
Danielle Gargiulo had five goals and one assist for the Thunder (5-7, 1-4), and Alyssa Keptner had four goals.
College Golf Trine women 7th in Olivet Invite
MARSHALL, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team was seventh in the Olivet Invitational Wednesday, shooting 363 at The Medalist Golf Club.
Jenna Doumont shot 87 to lead the Thunder. Maire Sullivan and Lily Williamson both had 89s.
Saint Mary’s won with 330, and Calvin was second with 338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.