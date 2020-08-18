BUTLER — Both the Eastside cross country and soccer teams are looking for improvements as the 2020 seasons approach.
Cross Country
Cross country, according to head coach Christian Grube, will be focused on individual goals and improvement as there are only two boys and three girls on the roster.
Senior Konner Lower is back after a strong 2019 season. He received honorable mention to the All-Northeast Corner Conference team and qualified for the regional meet a year ago.
Lower had a time of 18 minutes, 34.2 seconds at the sectional meet. He posted a time of 18:31.63 at the NECC meet, finishing 27th overall.
Joining the cross country team this season is Alexander Diaz.
Sophomore Kennedy Helbert returns on the girls’ side. She’ll be joined by newcomers Chloe Buss and Maddy Rohm.
Trisha Hill has joined as a coach this season.
“We have a completely new group of kids running this year, which has been great,” Grube said. “With four seniors (Gezahagne Biddle, Jacob Geyer, Braden Vinson and Brock Vinson) graduating last year, we definitely have some holes to fill.”
Biddle was a four-time regional qualifier and reached the semi-state meet each of the past two seasons.
“So far, we have just been trying to get some miles in to get ready for the season,” the Blazer coach said. “As the runners get more acclimated, we should be able to get some more dynamic workouts in.”
Grube said each runner has individual goals they want to reach by the end of the season.
Helbert’s strong point is her experience, Grube said. A natural runner, he said Buss has come in with a lot of motivation. Rohm’s best attribute is her determination to succeed.
Helbert was 48th in the sectional race, finishing in 25:35.1. She ran 25:00.85 at the NECC meet last season.
Soccer
Soccer coach Sal Gomez has several of his top scorers returning and plenty of experience with hopes of improving upon last season’s 2-9-2 record in all matches and a 1-6 showing against Northeast Corner Conference opponents.
Top scorer Binyam Biddle registered five goals and six assists as a freshman. Now a senior, Nic Blair is back after tallying four goals and two assists. Also back are junior Zach Northrup (four goals) and sophomore Kyle Yoder (three goals).
Also returning are seniors Jaiden Baker, Jordan Eck and Mason Fritch and junior Chayse Hulbert, who all contributed in the scoring column a year ago.
While they didn’t figure in the scoring, seniors Conner Cook and Colben Steury and sophomores Josiah Eck and David Rotz are back. New to the team are Dylan Hertig, Grace Rotz, David Slone and Osric Wolfe.
Due to lack of numbers, two opponents — South Adams and Hamilton — have announced they will not field teams this season, leaving holes in Eastside’s schedule.
Unless new opponents emerge to fill those vacancies, the Blazers will be road warriors to start the season. They don’t have a scheduled home match until Monday, Sept. 14 against Angola.
