Lakeland gymnastics coach Sherill Habedank was misquoted in the area-wide high school gymnastics preview that appeared in Friday’s News Sun. She said the quote in question regarding encouraging her gymnasts to compete all-around downplayed her team, which she did not want to do.
“While they may not like a particular event because it isn’t their best event, we push the girls to compete in all the disciplines,” Habedank said in an email to The News Sun Saturday morning.
This quote replaced the quote in question in the preview story that appears online at kpcnews.com.
The News Sun, especially the writer of the story Ken Fillmore, apologizes for misrepresenting Habedank.
