PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb’s Lillie Cone in IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club, Carmel, 8:30 a.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
East Noble at Columbia City, 7 p.m.
Norwell at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Angola, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Fremont, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bremen, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men in ITA Regional Championships at Kalamazoo, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at Huntington Invitational, 6:15 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Saint Mary’s at Trine, 7 p.m.
