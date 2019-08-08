Team to watch:
● Leo: A prolific run game with the type of numbers a coach dreams of. This is the most seniors for the Lions since their semi-state run in 2010-11.
Favorite:
● East Noble: Hard to count out the Knights.
Don’t count out:
● Columbia City: After back to back 5-5 seasons, the Eagles look to up their game.
● New Haven: They’ve got holes to fill, but they have the athletes.
Best games:
Sept. 13 East Noble at DeKalb: Traditional rivalry, good sentimental game if nothing else.
Sept. 20 Leo at East Noble: Realistically, the NE8 winner has to win this one.
Players to watch:
● Bailey Parker, Sr. QB, East Noble: Playmaker. As a junior he rushed for 797 yards and nine touchdowns. He passed for 1,300 yards and 13 scores.
● Peyton Wall, Sr. RB/LB, Leo: He does it all: runs, catches passes, returns and makes plays on defense. He’ll be easy to spot.
● Tanner Jack, Jr. RB, DeKalb - Just A junior he’ll start for the Barons this season. Scored nine touchdowns in 2018.
● John Wilder, Sr. QB, Bellmont: Connected for 19 passing touchdowns and 2,000 yards for the Braves, with another five on the ground. He had a hand in 378 plays for Bellmont.
● Dylan Andrews, Jr. LB, and Caden Friedt, Sr. LB, Bellmont: A pretty effective 1-2 punch. The Braves duo combined for more than 160 tackles.
● Tylar Pomeroy, Sr. DL, DeKalb: Could be the best player up front in the conference.
New faces:
● Eric Davis, Bellmont
● Bob Prescott, Huntington North
