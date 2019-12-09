Northrop boys lose two straight
The Northrop boys basketball team lost two straight road games last week, dropping to 1-2 on the season.
The Bruins took their first loss of the season Dec. 3 at New Haven, falling to the Bulldogs 64-51. Nick Haines led Northrop’s scorers with 19 points. Khamani Smith added 13 points. Te’Noah Ridley had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Jayden Billingsley had a team-high eight rebounds.
The Bruins went on to fall to South Bend Adams 66-54 on Saturday. Haines once again led the Bruins’ offense, scoring 16 points. Elijah Fincher added 11, Ridley had nine and Taquay White had eight. Billingsly pulled down six rebounds, and Smith had five points and five rebounds.
Lady Bruins defeat Dwenger in OT
The Northrop girls basketball team defeated Bishop Dwenger in overtime Friday, 58-55.
Sophomore Amanda Thatcher and junior Tiauna White teamed up for 47 combined points. Thatcher scored 25 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals. White had 22 points, including a pair of threes, six rebounds, two blocks and four steals.
The Bruins improved to 4-3.
