PREP WRESTLING
East Noble’s Kyleigh Honaker and Hayley Kline, Eastside’s Timmery Hunter and Central Noble’s Angelina Clay in IHSGW State Finals at Kokomo’s Memorial Gymnasium, noon
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament semifinals
Churubusco vs. Angola at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights vs. Garrett at Eastside, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 6 p.m.
NECC Tournament semifinals
Fremont at Central Noble, 7:45 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Eastside, 7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Men, Trine at Milwaukee School of Engineering, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Men’s Crossroads Crossover at Indiana Tech: Trine vs. Goshen, 4 p.m.; vs. Indiana Tech, 6 p.m.
