Girls Golf Lakeland bests East, West Noble in shortened meet
SYRACUSE — In a rain-shortened match, the Lakeland girls golf team scored a narrow victory over East Noble, 145-148, and West Noble (170) Tuesday morning.
The match was called after approximately seven complete holes for each team.
West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey carded a 29 during her time on the course, with the Knights’ Carly Turner turning in a 33. Madison Keil led the Lakers with a 30.
Westview falls to Heritage
LAGRANGE — Westview dropped its season-opening match to Heritage on Monday, 196-233.
Chelsea Weaver’s 45 led the team through nine holes, and placed her second individually in the meet. Hope Harrer (59), Ava Brown (63), Lillian Eash (66) and Hannah Klein (68) also scored.
Pro Baseball Abrams Makes TinCaps Debut
FORT WAYNE — C.J. Abrams, the sixth overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft, made his Class A debut in an 8-0 TinCaps loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday afternoon at Parkview Field. The loss snapped Fort Wayne’s five-game winning streak.
In his debut, Abrams went 0-for-4 while batting at the top of the lineup and serving as the designated hitter. The infielder put the ball in play each time he was at the plate, nearly beating out an infield single on a groundball to short in his first at bat.
West Michigan (15-29, 36-77) snapped a seven-game losing streak by pounding out eight runs on 13 hits. Five Whitecaps had multi-hit games, including Zach Malis and Daniel Reyes, who both hit home runs.
Abrams, an 18-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia, earned his promotion to Fort Wayne (18-26, 51-61) after leading the Arizona League in hitting with a .401 batting average across 32 games, 14 points higher than any other qualifying player. He was also tied for the league lead in triples with eight and tied for fourth in doubles with 12.
Combined with three home runs, his .662 slugging percentage and 1.104 OPS both ranked second in the circuit. Abrams drew 10 walks against only 14 strikeouts on his way to a .442 on-base percentage, eighth highest in the AZL. He also had 14 stolen bases.
