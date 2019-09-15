90 years ago
• Dr. Robert Luckey had a narrow escape from serious injury and death last night, when the car he was driving, a Hudson sport coupe, collided with a stray horse. The animal, belonging to John Whan, was killed. The car of Dr. Luckey traveled about 200 feet down the road and caught fire and was destroyed, together with surgical instruments valued at $500. Dr. Luckey escaped with a bruised head. He was enroute home to Wolf Lake from making a call when the accident occurred. The accident occurred when the doctor was approaching another machine. Lights of the car blinded him and he did not see the stray animal until nearly upon it. He was unable to avoid the crash. Two other stray horses, which got out of the field, were also romping down the road.
