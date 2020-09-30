Boys Soccer PH falls to Bulldogs
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights could not come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit against New Haven Tuesday, falling to the Bulldogs 3-2.
New Haven led 2-0 at the half, then scored on a penalty kick early in the second half to take the 3-0 lead.
Issac Burns headed home Trent VanWagner’s corner kick with 14 minutes, 5 seconds left to put the Panthers on the scoreboard. Austin Helmick scored an unassisted goal less than a minute later.
Sam Zolman made four saves in goal for Prairie Heights.
The Panthers end their regular season today against the Fort Wayne Fusion at Kreager Park.
Girls Soccer
DeKalb finishes with victory over Westview
WATERLOO — DeKalb finished its regular season with a 6-0 victory over Westview Tuesday.
Maddison Linker, Jaylin Carroll, Brooke Bowers, Hope Lewis, Riley Exford and Sam Slavin had goals for the Barons (14-2). Aliyah Kern posted the shutout in net.
Slavin, Carroll, Linker, Grace Snyder and Jacquelyn Davenport had assists for DeKalb.
DeKalb will play West Noble in the Class 2A sectional at Wawasee next Tuesday.
Volleyball Chargers best Eastside
BUTLER — West Noble defeated Eastside 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday.
Nichelle Phares had 12 kills, four blocks and an ace for the Chargers. Lilly Mast had 22 digs and four kills. Dana Ritchie had 28 digs, and freshman Emily Thompson added five kills.
Eastside won the junior varsity match 25-21, 21-25, 16-14. Hailey Moser had seven digs and three aces for West Noble. Molly Jones had six kills, and Chloe Sprague had 12 assists.
DeKalb JVs top Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb’s junior varsity dropped the first game but battled back to defeat Columbia City Tuesday. Scores were 18-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had five kills and four aces, and Amarra Nester had eight assists and four aces for DeKalb. Amanda Day had three kills and three blocks, and Paige Langschwager and Hannah Perry both had three kills and an ace. Kennlee Dick had a block and three assists.
Cross Country LPC solid in Woodlan meet on Tuesday
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park’s boys team was first and the Panther girls were second in a meet at Woodlan on Tuesday.
Overall, 11 LPC harriers set personal records.
In the boys’ race, the Panthers had the top three finishers. Cobin Moriarity was the winner with Dylan Rowlader in second and Braeson Kruse in third.
The Lakewood Park girls had their best finish in program history. Sam Hartz led the team with a fifth-place finish, and Dani Lesser was eighth.
Football DMS teams clobber Crestview at home
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s teams enjoyed lopsided wins against Crestview Tuesday.
The Baron seventh-graders remained unbeaten with a 52-0 win. Coaches had praise for the offense, defense and special teams. The Barons are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Northeast 8, and can win the regular season title next Tuesday at Leo.
DeKalb’s eighth-grade team rolled to a 46-0 win. Coaches were pleased with effort in all facets of the game for the Barons, who are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. They still have a chance to share the conference title.
