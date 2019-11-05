Tuesday, Nov. 5
City of Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 8:30 a.m.
GHS Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn, 11:15 a.m
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Garrett City Council, City Hall, 5 p.m. (Note time change)
Creative Crafters Club, DeKalb Co. Office Bldg., 10th Street entrance, 7 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Harvest House area council meeting, Ft. Wayne, 10 a.m.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Sheriff’s Dept., Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Garrett Post 1892, V.F.W., lodge hall, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, Auburn, 8:30 a.m.
Children’s Chapel, Gods’ Little Railroaders & Beyond, Garrett Church of the Nazarene, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Maumee River Basin Commission, City-County Bldg., Ft. Wayne, 7 p.m.
Model Train Club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 7 p.m.
Knights of Columbus, Bennett Hall, St. Joseph Church basement, 7 p.m., Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Rebekahs, Odd Fellows Hall, 8 p.m.
AA meeting, St. Joseph basement, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
VFW Post 1892 Fish Fry, noon until gone, 118 N. Cowen St., Garrett. Cost $10
Monday, Nov. 11
DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, 8:30 a.m.
Garrett Community Center Board of Directors, Community Center office, 6 p.m.
F.O.E., 7 p.m.
Sons of V.F.W., 118 N. Cowen St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
DeKalb County Step Ahead/First Steps Council meeting, DeKalb County Office Bldg., lower level meeting room, 9:30 a.m.
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Garrett Public Library Board of Directors, Capitol Room, 6:30 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
F & AM, Garrett City Lodge #537, 7 p.m. Auburn Masonic Temple, Eighth St., Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.