HAMILTON — Susan Rose Spirek (Vail), 65, was born on Dec. 19, 1955, daughter of James E. Vail and Elizabeth Rose Vail (Rosswurm).
She passed on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, while wintering in Arizona, with her sons.
Susan retired from Cooper Standard and enjoyed PSI RHO Sorority for 17 years, golfing, fishing, boating and spending time with friends and family.
She preceded Michael C. Spirek, 65, in death.
She is survived by her sons, Aaron (Sheri) and Scott (Amanda), both of Arizona; granddaughter, Kellie (Cory) Cox; and great-grandchildren, Landen and Natalie Cox, also of Arizona.
There will be a celebration of life luncheon for both Mike and Susan Spirek at Hamilton Fish & Game Club on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 1-4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to PSI RHO Sorority. Mail to treasurer Janice Gnagy, P.O. Box 159, Hamilton IN 46742. All donations will go toward a scholarship fund for a Hamilton senior. Or a donation may be made to Hamilton Fish & Game Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.