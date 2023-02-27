HOLLAND, Mich. – The No. 13 Trine University women’s basketball team fell to perennial rival No. 7 Hope College in the championship game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament for the second straight year Saturday night, 76-65 at DeVos Fieldhouse.
This one got off to a good start for the Flying Dutch (25-2), who led 17-14 at the first stop. But Trine rallied in the second, outscoring Hope 20-14 in the stanza to take a small 34-31 lead into the locker room at intermission.
The Dutch took control of the game in the third quarter, as Trine went cold in shooting just 3-for-13 in the frame (0-4 from beyond the arc) as Hope outpaced the Thunder 27-11 to lead 58-45 with 10 minutes left to play.
The Dutch were able to hold off the Thunder down the stretch.
Hope had a big advantage at the free throw line on this night, converting on 25-of-32 while Trine was just 14-of-19.
Sidney Wagner led the Thunder (21-6) with 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Makayla Ardis added 16 points and five rebounds and Abby Sanner chipped in with 10 points off the bench.
NorthWood High School graduate Savannah Feenstra had 23 points and 15 rebounds for Hope.
The Thunder was picked to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the sixth straight time. They will play Washington University of St. Louis in a first-round game Friday at 6:15 p.m. at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. The Bears are 17-8 and also received an at-large berth.
The Trine-WashU winner will play the winner of Loras (23-4) and Knox, Ill. (22-5) in a second-round contest Saturday at Loras.
