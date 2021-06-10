AUBURN — The James Cultural Plaza, 205 W. 6th St., Auburn, will play host to a community book swap Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.
Guests can bring used books to exchange or join in the event for free to add to their current collections.
Books have been donated by these book swap partners: Eckhart Public Library, Butler Public Library, Garrett Public Library, Waterloo Grant Township Public Library and Project READS.
