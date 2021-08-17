BUTLER — Teams sometimes have to deal with adversity. How they respond will help them grow throughout the season and the future.
That’s what Eastside’s volleyball team is facing after its leading defensive player the past two seasons transferred to Angola, taking more than 450 digs last year with her.
Coach Kent Mitchell, now in his third season, said his players are focusing on serving and defense.
Mitchell wants his players to serve tough and be able to place the ball in certain areas of the court.
Defensively, the focus is on improving movement both in the front and back court. At the net, he wants to get more blocks and touches. In the back court, players need to move to dig up attacks and keep balls in play.
“We are not a tall team, so we will have to be great at serving and defense,” Mitchell said. “We are working hard on those areas in practice.”
Senior setter Skyelar Kessler returns to run the offense after having 306 assists last season. Kessler ranked second in digs last season with 239 and second in serving with 42 aces.
Senior outside hitter Mataya Bireley led the team with 173 kills and 59 aces. She tied for third on the team with 160 digs.
Junior outside hitter Eleanor Neumann was second on the team with 140 kills. She finished with 151 digs and 29 aces. Neumann led the team with a 95.2% serving percentage. Senior Whittney Pfefferkorn (17 kills) and sophomore Kailyn Ballentine will also get chances as outside hitters.
Junior Allison Hoffelder had 139 assists, 160 digs and 76 kills. Senior Josie Richman (43 kills, 13 blocks) and sophomore Haley Wies will be middle hitters for the Blazers.
Kessler and Hoffelder will rotate at setter in Eastside’s 6-2 offense, and will be right-side hitters. Hoffelder can also be used as a middle hitter.
Senior Madi Snyder, junior Jasmine Dircksen and sophomore Mataya Redinger will be called upon to be defensive specialists for Eastside.
The Blazers have gone 5-24 and 9-20 in Mitchell’s first two seasons.
“This group works hard,” the Eastside mentor said. “They sincerely like being together, and enjoy investing in each other’s improvement. They have a good sense of humor, which makes coaching them a lot of fun.
“I want them to be competitive from start to finish, and I believe they will,” Mitchell said. “The expectation in practice is to be competitive and get 1% better each practice. There is always a goal of winning sectional.”
Ty Bianski returns as junior varsity coach. Dan Boren, who plays at Trine University, is varsity assistant.
After opening its season Aug. 14 against Fairfield, the Blazers are idle until Aug. 24, with a home match against Woodlan. Eastside hosts Central Noble Aug. 27 and plays in the Westview Invitational Aug. 28.
