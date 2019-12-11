Prep Swimming
Knights sweep Barons
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble swim teams defeated DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference meet Tuesday at the Cole Center Family YMCA. The scores were 117-56 in the girls' dual and 132-35 in the boys' dual.
Corinne Wells (100-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley) and Paige Anderson (100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle) won two events each to lead the Knight girls.
Owen Chambers (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Kyler Corbin (100 backstroke, 100 freestyle) won two events each to lead the East Noble boys.
The Knights took first in all relays in both duals.
Girls: East Noble 117, DeKalb 56
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (Dentler, Anderson, Richards, Weber) 2:15.48, 2. DeKalb (Jarrett, Eshbach, Winebrenner, Hughes) 2:24.95, 3. East Noble (Burke, Meyer, Fear, McCord) 2:31.8, 4. DeKalb (Chautle, Collins, Steckley, Yarian) 2:34.04, 5. East Noble (Marzion, Arend, Kline, Brayton) 2:52.15. 200 Freestyle: 1. Wilson (EN) 2:29.73, 2. Burke (EN) 2:34.35, 3. Eshbach (DK) 2:36.69, 4. Savoie (EN) 2:47.31, Steckley (DK) 3:12.98. 200 IM: 1. Wells (EN) 2:41.58, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 3:05.76, 3. Sparkman (EN) 3:24.07. Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Weber (EN) 28.87, 2. Dentler (EN) 29.76, 3. Chautle (DK) 29.92, 4. Yarian (DK) 30.17, 5. Savoie (EN) 33.78, 6. Exford (DK) 38.19.
Diving: 1. Meyer (EN) 198.85, 2. Richards (EN) 160. 100 Butterfly: 1. Collins (DK) 1:14.54, 2. Jarrett (DK) 1:16.92, 3. Fear (EN) 1:38.09, 4. Sparkman (EN) 1:40.6, 5. Arend (EN) 1:54.35. 100 Freestyle: 1. Wells (EN) 1:03, 2. Weber (EN) 1:05.55, 3. Chautle (DK) 1:06.03, 4. Winebrenner (DK) 1:12.2, 5. McCord (EN) 1:13.26, 6. Steckley (DK) 1:26.15. 500 Freestyle: 1. Anderson (EN) 6:26.08, 2. Eshbach (DK) 7:10.79, 3. Pankop (EN) 7:46.34, 4. Schooley (EN) 7:58.06.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wilson, Weber, Richards, Wells) 1:57.16, 2. DeKalb (Collins, Chautle, Yarian, Hughes) 2:03, 3. East Noble (Fear, Pankop, Meyer, Burke) 2:17.84, 4. East Noble (Stein, Ray, Brayton, Marzion) 2:35.46. 100 Backstroke: 1. Dentler (EN) 1:13.01, 2. Jarrett (DK) 1:14.5, 3. Collins (DK) 1:25.65, 4. McCord (EN) 1:29.09, 5. Exford (DK) 1:53.88. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Anderson (EN) 1:22.86, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:28.38, 3. Kline (EN) 1:39.29. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wells, Wilson, Anderson, Dentler) 4:34.87, 2. DeKalb (Eshbach, Hughes, Winebrenner, Jarrett) 5:01.36, 3. East Noble (Pankop, Sparkman, McCord, Savoie) 5:16.58.
Boys: East Noble 132, DeKalb 35
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (Corbin, Sibert, Wells, Fortman) 1:55.83, 2. East Noble (Combs, Richards, Robinson, Oikawa) 2:15.7, 3. DeKalb (Gillian, Gaier, Brown, Mahoney) 2:16.67. 200 Freeestyle: 1. Chambers (EN) 2:05.33, 2. Wells (EN) 2:06.35, 3. Richards (EN) 2:21.56, 4. Exford (DK) 2:48.02, 5. Scher (DK) 2:59.44. 200 IM: 1. Bolinger (EN) 2:36.67, 2. Robinson (EN) 2:52.1, 3. Charles (EN) 3:11.39. 50 Freestyle: 1. Fortman (EN) 24.62, 2. Mahoney (DK) 25.67, 3. Sibert (EN) 26.22, 4. Combs (EN) 28.9, 5. Gillian (DK) 29.55, 6. Balsley (DK) 42.72.
Diving: 1. Fleck (EN) 133.5. 100 Butterfly: 1. Wells (EN) 1:07.92, 2. Robinson (EN) 1:24.74, 3. Scher (DK) 1:28.02, 4. Charles (EN) 1:31.43. 100 Freestyle: 1. Corbin (EN) 53.95, 2. Fortman (EN) 54.11, 3. Mahoney (DK) 1:02.03, 4. Oikawa (EN) 1:11.31, 5. Exford (DK) 1:14.06, 6. Balsley (DK) 1:36.89. 500 Freestyle: 1. Chambers (EN) 5:47.1, 2. Brown (DK) 6:52.03, 3. Combs (EN) 7:24.67.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Sibert, Bolinger, Chambers, Fortman) 1:44.66, 2. East Noble (Cheikhrouhou, Robinson, Oikawa, Charles) 2:06.75, 3. DeKalb (Gillian, Balsley, Scher, Exford) 2:18.17. 100 Backstroke: 1. Corbin (EN) 1:04.44, 2. Richards (EN) 1:09.68, 3. Fleck (EN) 1:22.02, 4. Gillian (DK) 1:37.96. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Sibert (EN) 1:13.14, 2. Brown (DK) 1:15.12, 3. Bolinger (EN) 1:17.64, 4. Gaier (DK) 1:30.44. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wells, Chambers, Bolinger, Corbin) 3:57.66, 2. DeKalb (Mahoney, Exford, Gaier, Brown) 4:37.47, 3. East Noble (Oikawa, Richards, Combs, Charles) 4:39.29.
