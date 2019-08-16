The Brokaw, Angola
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — Today: 6, 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 1, 3:30, 6, 9:30 p.m. Monday: 6, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday: 7 p.m.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (R) — Today: 3, 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 6, 8:30 p.m. Monday: 6, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday: 6:30 p.m.
The Strand, Kendallville
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) — Today and Satruday: 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday: closed
Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — Today and Saturday: 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday: closed
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 3:20, 4:15, 6:45 p.m.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) — 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.
Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:45 a.m. 2:15, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.
The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:15, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.
The Kitchen (R) — 12:45, 6 p.m.
The Goonies (PG) — 9:30 a.m.
