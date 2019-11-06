Fort Wayne Latina artist and storyteller Emily Guerrero remembers her abuelita’s altar. Her grandmother’s ofrenda included pictures of loved ones and water for the spirits. Her grandmother’s death when Guerrero was a 5-year-old in Chicago struck the little girl deeply, and she vowed one day to visit her grandmother’s hometown where flowers carpeted the streets. As an adult, Guerrero made the visit, and as the wind blew flower petals onto the street, she could feel her grandmother’s presence.
Guerrero shared her story and information about Dia de los Muertos traditions on Nov. 3 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, 5310 Old Mill Road. She spent a few weeks building an altar in the church, where members on Nov. 3 placed photos and mementos of their dead loved ones.
“Our loved ones cross over, but they are among us,” Guerrero said.
The traditions date back to the Aztecs and is often celebrated in Mexico on Nov. 1-2 with families cleaning graves, picnicking in the cemeteries and holding celebrations.
“So we don’t let (our loved ones) go,” Guerrero said. “We bring them back in celebration.”
The skull image, a motif used by the Aztecs, returned in popularity in the 1900s. Printmaker Jose Guadalupe Posada created the image of a fancy dressed skeleton of a woman, a poke at the elite who were negating their native attire for French fashion, Guerrero said.
His message: “Regardless of what you wear, your bones are native,” she said.
Muralist Diego Rivera included her in his work, “Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in Alameda Park,” and named her La Catrina, slang for the rich. She became an icon associated with Dia de los Muertos.
The celebration also coincides with the arrival of millions of monarch butterflies to spend the winter. They add a “lightness to the death stories for kids,” Guerrero said.
In addition to supporting native artists, she asked those in attendance to plant milkweed, the only food source for monarch caterpillars, and native flowers that the monarchs, threatened with extinction over a decline in their food source, and other pollinators can nectar on.
“These pollinators, when they go, we go,” she said.
