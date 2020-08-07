AUBURN — DeKalb’s girls golf team opened its season by defeating South Adams 222-292 in a nonconference match at Bridgewater Golf Club on Friday evening.
Lillie Cone shot a 44 and Kayla Fleming had a 47 as the Barons made new coach James Fislar a winner in his debut.
Also for the Barons, Faythe Edmondson had a 65, Kaitlin Traylor shot a 66 and Delaney Cox shot a 70.
DeKalb will travel to Bishop Dwenger on Monday, then open Northeast 8 Conference play at home against New Haven on Tuesday.
