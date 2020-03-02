College Softball Trine wins 2 on Monday
CLERMONT, Fla. — Trine University won both of its games on Monday, defeating St. Benedict, Minnesota, 9-7 in eight innings, then winning 6-1 over Roanoke, Virginia.
Against St. Benedict, freshman Amanda Prather had a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning for the Thunder, and classmate Katie Nevdal was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one earned run on two hits over the final six innings. Victoria Porter hit a grand slam home run in the third inning.
Against Roanoke, Prather hit a three-run homer in the first for Trine and freshman Anna Koeppl pitched a complete game victory, allowing an earned run on four hits.
Prather was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in for the Thunder. Ashley Swartout and Mercede Daugherty also had two hits each. Taylor Murdock also scored two runs.
College Baseball Thunder outslug Gwynedd Mercy
LEESBURG, Fla. — Trine had 20 hits in an 18-9 victory over Gwynedd Mercy, Pennsylvania, Monday.
Thunder starter Shawn Ligocki shut out GMU on three hits over the first seven innings. Then the first three GMU hitters reached base in the eighth and they all scored. Ligocki allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits, struck out five and walked none.
Jake Conley was 2-for-5 for Trine with a walk, two runs scored and four runs batted in. Joe Fiorucci was 4-for-6 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Shayne Devine was 2-for-5 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Thunder. Thomas Rivet was 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Jacob Douglass walked three times, singled, sacrificed, scored twice and drove in two runs.
College Tennis Both Thunder teams defeat King’s
ORLANDO, Fla. — Both Trine University teams began their spring trip with 9-0 wins over King’s, Pennsylvania, on Monday at the USTA National Tennis Center.
Trine women 9, King’s 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Emily Fernandez 6-2, 6-1. 2. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Diana Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0. 3. Eva Morales (TU) def. Alexis Zalutko 6-4, 6-0. 4. Kyra Braun (TU) def. Mikayla Reynolds 6-2, 6-0. 5. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Lauren Lamarca 6-0, 6-3. 6. Trista Savage (TU) def. Addy Atkins 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-E. Cole (TU) def. Fernandez-Zalutko 8-3. 2. Morales-Andrea Jordan (TU) def. M. Reynolds-D. Rodriguez 8-2. 3. Savage-Katie Simon (TU) def. Lamarca-Atkins 8-3.
Trine men 9, King’s 0
Singles: 1. Aaron Streit (TU) def. Austin Mackey 6-4, 6-4. 2. Sid Petersen (TU) def. Logan Gregory 6-0, 6-2. 3. Jacob Weiss (TU) def. Nick Harth 6-0, 6-2. 4. Isaac Everitt (TU) def. Cameron Tuck 6-1, 6-0. 5. Drew Dixon (TU) def. Jason Homschek 6-1, 6-3. 6. Jordan Baker (TU) def. Nick Holland 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Dixon-Petersen (TU) def. Mackey-Gregory 8-5. 2. Streit-Weiss (TU) def. Tuck-Harth 8-3. 3. Jaxon Davis-Evan Trusty (TU) def. Holland-Homschek 8-1.
College Hockey Many Trine players make NCHA All-Academic Teams
DULUTH, Minn. — Twelve players from each Trine University NCAA hockey team were named to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association’s All-Academic Teams.
For the Thunder women, senior Katie Plyer and juniors Kailey Cameron, Hannah Nelson, Jade Pandres, Kirsten Vandenheuvel and Sierra Westner made the team for the second straight year. Sophomores Autumn Burgo, Kat Burke, Devin Dzumaryk, Emily Nettesheim, Natasha Strbiak and Brandi Wilson were all first-time selections.
For the Thunder men, seniors Brett Young and Henry Hearon made the NCHA All-Academic team for the third straight year. Juniors Aaron Brickman, Max DiCicco, Ben Lau, Blake Robertson, Corey Robertson and Carmine Taffo made the team for the second time. Junior Ryan Dumond and sophomores Brandon Krumpschmid, Hunter Payment and Austin Stauffer were first-time selections.
