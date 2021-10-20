HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved a two-year teacher contract that includes salary increases and a provision for paid COVID-19 leave. The contact runs from Aug. 1, 2021, to June 30 2023.
Teachers in the district will receive salaries ranging from $40,000 to $66,250. Salaries not including the current year increases ranged from $34,976 to $61,153.
Superintendent Tony Cassel said sliding teachers up on the scale makes Hamilton “very competitive” with surrounding districts.
“We think it will make it attractive to come to Hamilton and rewards teachers for the hard work they’ve done and it’s long overdue,” Cassel said.
Under the paid COVID-19 provision, if a teacher has, or has been exposed to, COVID-19 and is required to quarantine or is required to stay home and care for a child who has, or has been exposed to, COVID-19 and is required to quarantine, the teacher may take paid leave, limited to a total of 15 days.
Also Monday, the board approved pay schedules and increases for classified employees and non-teaching staff. Cassel said classified pay schedules have not been updates in many years. He said the district’s efforts are driven by the need to adequately compensate employees, retain and attract employees and recognize the dedication of the district’s staff.
Pay scales and increases approved by the board were: elementary principal, $72-80,000; high school principal, $75,500-83,500; business manager, $45-60,000; deputy treasurer, $39-54,000; IT director, $50-60,000; school nurse, $36-46,000; facilities and grounds director, $49,500-59,500; food service director, $31-41,000; secretaries, $15-20 hourly; custodians, $13.50-18.50 hourly; cook, $12.50-$17.50 hourly; cashier/dish washer, $11-16 hourly; instructional assistant, $12.50-$17.50 hourly; and applied skills instructional assistant, $14.50-19.50 hourly.
“We feel really good about these numbers … I think it makes us more competitive in the area,” Cassel said.
“I think we’re rewarding people for longevity, enticing people to come work for us and encouraging those who do to stay.”
The board adopted the 2022 budget that totals $7.36 million and includes: $2.06 million in the referendum fund; $805,195 in the rainy day fund; $299,213 in the debt service fund; $2.1 million in the education fund; and $2.36 million in the operations fund.
Cassel said the budget is “comparable” to what it has been in previous years.
The board also adopted the capital projects plan that lists all proposed capital projects that exceed $10,000 and are expected to begin within three years.
Projects listed for 2022 include: new library carpet for $40,000; glass doors for the elementary, high school and corporation entrance for $20,000; and sidewalk repair in the high school parking lot for $20,000.
Projects planed for 2023 include: reworking the entrance at door 4 for $70,000; new carpet in the elementary and high schools for $30,000; new restroom sinks in half of the building for $60,000; and replacing elementary school interior doors for $40,000.
Projects for 2024 include: high school interior door replacement for $40,000; and new restroom sinks in half of the building for $60,000.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Mindy McConnell as junior-high girls basketball coach.
