CHURUBUSCO — The annual Churubusco History Calendars are on sale at several locations in the Churubusco area.
Calendars may be purchased for $5 at the Magic Want, Shroyers, Busco Watch, Churubusco Public Library, East of Chicago Pizza, the Churubusco History Center and Gary’s on Main.
This year’s calendar features 13 homes on North Main Street that are 100 years old or older.
Proceeds will go to the Churubusco Public Library and the Churubusco History Center.
