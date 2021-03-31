When Denise Hoff opened Auburn’s Fresh Food Hub at 212 N. Main Street five years ago, it was in response to a need to offer residents healthy and fresh-grown local food.
The one-stop shop offers healthy snacks, supplements, and everything from local eggs to kombucha. The Fresh Food Hub also serves up serves up fresh and healthy, grab-and-go items, including soups, salads, smoothies, and organic fresh-pressed juices with apples, carrots, lemon-lime, green juice, carrots and beets. Foods are served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday only.
The Food Hub offers dozens of local farmers and vendors within a 45-mile radius a plate to market their products with a storefront presence to sell high-quality food products.
Hoff continues her mission to make clean and healthy food available, one person at a time.
Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
Phone 260-333-7145
Follow on Facebook and Instagram
