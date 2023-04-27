KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine’s men’s tennis season ended Thursday afternoon with a 5-1 loss to regular season champion Kalamazoo in a semifinal dual of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament at Stowe Stadium.
Caleb Morris got the lone win for the Thunder in straight sets at No. 6 singles. Trine ends its academic year with a record of 10-8.
The MIAA released its all-conference awards over the last couple of days in men’s and women’s tennis. Three Trine players made the All-MIAA Second Team, sophomore Cole Goodman and freshman Andrew Spirrison for the men and senior Eva Morales from the women’s squad.
Trine men’s senior Aaron Streit received the MIAA’s Dr. Lawrence Green Scholar Athlete award, which goes to the outstanding senior scholar athlete among MIAA men’s tennis teams and is named after a longtime Hope College tennis coach.
Streit, a Fairfield High School graduate, is set to graduate with a degree in biomedical engineering and has a perfect 4.0 grade point average. He has worked on projects that aim to reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, test environmental factors on the lymphatic system and research on colorectal cancer cell lines. He has also served as a research assistant for NASA and helped perform leukemia treatments.
Streit is also a member of Ehinger Fellows, a prestigious organization based on leadership academics and service.
Streit finished his Trine tennis career with a 37-21 singles record. The 37 singles wins are the ninth most in program history. The three-year team captain was voted most valuable teammate every year by his peers.
This season in MIAA play, Streit went 3-3 in doubles matches and 2-4 in singles matches.
Goodman is 9-8 in singles and 10-8 in doubles overall this season. In the MIAA, he is 2-4 in singles and 3-3 in doubles. He was named to the All-MIAA First team as a freshman last year.
Spirrison started the year at No. 1 singles and has played most of the MIAA season at No. 2 singles. In singles, he was 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the MIAA. In doubles, he was 5-9 overall and 2-4 in the MIAA.
On the women’s side, Morales earned her first All-MIAA honor. In regular season conference play, she was 3-4 at No. 1 singles and 3-4 at doubles with partner Lizzie Welker. Overall this season, she was 6-12 in singlers and 7-11 in doubles.
MIAA Men’s Tournament
Semifinal, Kalamazoo 5, Trine 1
Singles: 4. Casey Johnson (K) def. Aaron Streit 6-0, 6-2. 5. Louis Landreau (K) def. Drew Dixon 6-2, 6-0. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Parker Foster 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Peter Fitzgerald-Gabe Vidinas (K) def. Streit-Andrew Spirrison 8-1, 2. C. Johnson-Adnan Alousi (K) def. Dixon-Cole Goodman 8-4. 3. Foster-Landreau (K) def. Nicholas Jen-Elijah Schilthuis 8-4.
