Girls Basketball
Lakers win in return from quarantine
LAGRANGE — Lakeland returned from COVID-19 quarantine with a 51-44 comeback victory over Leo Saturday afternoon.
The Lakers (3-2) trailed 26-18 at the half in their first game since Nov. 10.
Bailey Hartsough had 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Lakeland. She also had seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Faith Riehl added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
The Lakers also had six points and six assists from Peyton Hartsough, five points each from Alivia Rasler and Madison Keil, and three points from Kendall Moore.
Nine players scored for Leo. Sophomore Haylee Schoot had 10 points and classmate Leah May scored nine.
Westview falls
EMMA — Westview lost to Wawasee 42-17 Saturday afternoon in the Warrior Dome.
Hallie Mast had six points for Westview (0-6). Hailey Miller had five points, Kamryn Miller scored four and Erika Miller had two points.
Kennedy White led Wawasee (1-1) with 10 points.
Wrestling Barons solid in Homestead 4-Way
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb went 2-1 in the Homestead 4-Way meet Saturday.
The Baron wins came over two traditionally strong programs, 42-33 over the host Spartans and 47-18 over Yorktown. DeKalb lost to Northridge 50-27.
Four Barons won all three of their matches on the day, Elijah Knepper at 152 pounds, Rafe Worman at 160, Mitch Snyder at 170 and Landon Armstrong at 285. Braylon Meyer was 2-0 at 106 and Ethan Arnett won his only match of the day at 138.
Hornets drop 2 home duals
ANGOLA — Angola opened its season with dual losses to Snider and Fort Wayne South Side on Saturday. The Panthers defeated the Hornets 60-22.
Isaiah McCue won both of his matches for the Hornets by pinfall at 113 pounds. Coy Brames had a pin against his Snider opponent at 220.
