Past 10 years of Boys Basketball award winners 

(P = prep, C = coach)

2019

P: Charlie Yoder, Westview

C: Tony Everidge, Prairie Heights

2018

P: Ali Ali, East Noble

C: Rob Yoder, Westview

2017

P: Keegan Fetters, Lakewood Park, and Jalen Paul, Churubusco

C: Ryan Abbott, Eastside

2016

P: Austin Penick, Prairie Heights

C: Ed Bentley, Angola

2015

P: Jacob Heller, Prairie Heights

C: Ethan Marsh, Central Noble

2014

P: Jacob Heller, Prairie Heights

C: Rob Yoder, Westview

2013

P: Adison Daub, DeKalb

C: Rob Yoder, Westview

2012

P: Tyler Jenkins, Fremont

C: Rob Yoder, Westview

2011

P: Justin Jantzi, Westview

C: Brett Eltzroth, Prairie Heights

2010

P: Jake Sirk, Lakeland

C: Tim Sirk, Lakeland

