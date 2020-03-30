Past 10 years of Boys Basketball award winners
(P = prep, C = coach)
2019
P: Charlie Yoder, Westview
C: Tony Everidge, Prairie Heights
2018
P: Ali Ali, East Noble
C: Rob Yoder, Westview
2017
P: Keegan Fetters, Lakewood Park, and Jalen Paul, Churubusco
C: Ryan Abbott, Eastside
2016
P: Austin Penick, Prairie Heights
C: Ed Bentley, Angola
2015
P: Jacob Heller, Prairie Heights
C: Ethan Marsh, Central Noble
2014
P: Jacob Heller, Prairie Heights
C: Rob Yoder, Westview
2013
P: Adison Daub, DeKalb
C: Rob Yoder, Westview
2012
P: Tyler Jenkins, Fremont
C: Rob Yoder, Westview
2011
P: Justin Jantzi, Westview
C: Brett Eltzroth, Prairie Heights
2010
P: Jake Sirk, Lakeland
C: Tim Sirk, Lakeland
