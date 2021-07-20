Each year, The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne gives money to the International Rotary Foundation.
Former Rotary President Jeff Peat announced at a previous meeting that this chapter ranked 11th in the world for the amount of money given to the foundation.
At Monday’s meeting, Peat revealed that The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne has moved to seventh place.
“The International Rotary Foundation is one of the highest-rated foundations in the world,” Peat said. “They give millions of dollars every year to different causes around the world. Our club does a considerable amount of giving.”
One example he gave was that this club partnered with a Rotary Club in India, and it helped build several children’s hospitals in India.
“Because of that lead doctor leading the way and our other members stepping forward and giving, this past year was phenomenal,” Peat said. “We ended up number seven in the world. Our club gave over $562,000 this past year. ”
He said he was happy to move into the top 10, let alone being No. 7.
“We thank all of you for your giving this past year,” Peat said.
Rotarians also heard a presentation from the Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Rick Schuiteman. He explained his vision for the future of the zoo.
Schuiteman moved to Fort Wayne from San Deigo and has been in his current position since Sept. 2020. Former Executive Director Jim Anderson retired last year with more than 40 years with the zoo.
Filling Anderson’s shoes is not something Schuiteman is trying to do. He just wants to improve upon what is already there. He said the zoo is 56 years old, and he plans to continue to invest in it.
“My goal is to carry Jim’s torch by being respectful to the zoo, the animals and the community,” Schuiteman said. “We are going to keep it a world-class zoo. We’re going to keep it beautiful.”
Some areas need to be upgraded, he said. He wants some of the animal spaces to be expanded and updated.
One mission he is looking forward to is getting children excited about animals.
“Part of the responsibility of the zoo is to get the next generation excited about animals, about nature about conservation,” Schuiteman said.
By getting families to the zoo, he said it can help people love the zoo and fall in love with animals.
“When they fall in love with the animals, they will start to care about the animals,” Schuiteman said. “If you care about animals, you are going to want to make a difference, not only with the zoo but worldwide.”
While there isn’t much room to physically grow the zoo, there is an expansion piece to his plan.
“We want to upgrade and improve and make sure things are fresh and new when we can,” Schuiteman said. “But if there is an expansion opportunity, and we are going to look at that as well.”
He said Anderson created a 10-year plan for the zoo, but for the past year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were just focusing on surviving.
“Now that we are having a good year, we are able to dust off that plan and see what makes sense for the zoo and what we want to do,” Schuiteman said. “We can’t necessarily make it bigger, but we can make it better.”
