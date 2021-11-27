TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) at Trine, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Women, Trine vs. Stevenson (Md.) in Cod Fish Tournament consolation game at UMass-Boston, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edon (Ohio) at Fremont, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
F.W. North Side at Angola, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Northrop, 6 p.m.
