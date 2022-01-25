TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellmont at Angola, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Snider at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Homestead, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Adrian at Trine, 7:30 p.m.

Women, Trine at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Women, Trine at Albion, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP SWIMMING

DeKalb, Eastside at South Adams, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Lakewood Park at Woodlan, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Leo, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastside at Westview, 6 p.m.

East Noble at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Wawasee at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

