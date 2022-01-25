TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellmont at Angola, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Snider at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Homestead, Eastside’s Brielle Carter at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Adrian at Trine, 7:30 p.m.
Women, Trine at Hope, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Women, Trine at Albion, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb, Eastside at South Adams, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Leo, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastside at Westview, 6 p.m.
East Noble at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Wawasee at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.