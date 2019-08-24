ANGOLA — Fall may be a few weeks away and you might still be running your air conditioner, but you want to make sure your furnace and its winter operation is on your radar.
Changing filters is something you do most of the year, if you have an air conditioner, and it is a key component to keep fresh all year long. But there are many other checks a contractor will perform to get your furnace ready for the cold weather months ahead.
“The most important thing I would have to say is to make sure the filters are clean,” said Trevor Hinman of Himnan Heating & Plumbing, Angola.
Fall maintenance is the best way to avoid making one of those an emergency “I have no heat” service calls over the winter.
“You don’t want to delay to the point that you have to wait for service because everybody’s busy,” Hinman said. “It’s definitely the time to make sure everything is operational.”
It is also a great way to catch minor issues that could affect the performance of your system. Better performance can mean savings on your utility bills each month.
If you have a furnace in your home, your contractor will:
• Clean components like the burner and heat exchanger (if necessary).
• Look over your venting system and make sure that it is operating correctly.
• Check the equipment for rust, soot, leaks, corroded electrical contacts and frayed wires.
If you have a heat pump that you use during the winter, your contractor will:
• Clean the indoor evaporator coil if necessary.
• Check the refrigerant level.
• Make sure the compressor and outdoor fan motor are operating properly.
• Inspect all electrical connections.
• Clean the furnace or air handler blower assembly and check for proper operation.
In addition, you should have someone come out and inspect your ductwork. This way they can check for any obstructions, collapses, leaks, etc. A faulty air distribution system can affect comfort performance.
Hinman also suggests preparing for the winter months with another important safety device in the home: smoke alarms.
“Also, it’s a good time to check your batteries in your smoke detectors,” he said.
Make sure you call your local heating contractor to schedule maintenance. Many reputable contractors can be found in the Yellow Pages of your KPC Media Group phone book serving all four counties in northeast Indiana.
