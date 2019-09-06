The Brokaw, Angola
Good Boys (R) — Today: 6, 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 3:30, 6, 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
IT: Chapter Two (R) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 11:30 a.m., 2, 6, 8:45 p.m. Monday: 5, 6, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday: 6:30 p.m.
The Strand, Kendallville
IT: Chapter 2 (R) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday: 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 2, 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
It: Chapter 2 (R) — Today and Saturday: 8:25 p.m.
Annabelle Comes Home (R) — Friday and Saturday: 10:45 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
It: Chapter Two (R) — 11 a.m., 1:35, 2:35, 3:25, 5:15, 6:15, 7:15, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.
Angel Has Fallen (R) — 11:20 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.
Good Boys (2019) (R) — 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:35, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 12:40 p.m.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) — 11:40 a.m. 2:15, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.
Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) — 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.
The Lion King (2019) (PG) — 12:50, 3:35, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.